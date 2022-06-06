Bill Dial: Do you have to display this pride?
In reference to the pride flags in Nevada City — Nevada City is a historical gold mining town but right now it looks more like San Francisco. I am a Christian man and accept other people’s personal choices.
However, I do not appreciate having such choices so blatantly shoved in my face. Next week we have family coming to visit and we were looking forward to showing them around our home town, but now I find this one-sided public display to be disgraceful and embarrassing.
Is this the new image Nevada City wishes to convey to tourists?
Bill Dial
Nevada City
