Bill Curtis: Grocery store employees need masks and gloves
Nevada County: I went shopping at one of our larger markets today, my first trip out in 10 days. Found it hard to believe after all we’ve heard, seen, and experienced that employees of these stores are not in gloves and masked.
My wonderful spouse is a registered nurse down the hill and found this all very irresponsible, to say the least. This is not a game we’re playing here! If it were, it needs the proper equipment.
Penalties for playing without the correct gear are deadly.
Bill Curtis (Ret)
Nevada City
