Bill Croker: The hypocrisy about guns and the mentally ill

After the latest school shooting, many politicians — including Chuck Grassley of Iowa — stated that we must keep guns out of the hands of the mentally ill. President Trump and Governor Scott made similar statements.

One year ago, in February of 2017, Chuck Grassley sponsored bill (H.J. Res 40), which rescinded the law that added people receiving Social Security for mental illness to the national background data base. The bill was cosponsored by Rep. Doug LaMalfa, was passed by Congress and signed by President Trump quietly with no photo ops and no press release.

This new law now provides the mentally ill with more access to guns.

I don't know how one can be more hypocritical than to say gun access to the mentally ill must be limited, after having voted for a bill that does just the opposite.

Bill Croker

Penn Valley