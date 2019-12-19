Bill Corker: Experience the ReStore and reduce waste

Darrell Berkheimer in his column on Dec. 7 shared a story about wastefulness in our economy. There is a great way to reduce the waste that he describes; donate used items to ReStore.

ReStore accepts working appliances, furniture, housewares, building materials, tools, lights and many other things. ReStore is the primary way in our community that these items are reused. The Nevada County Habitat for Humanity operates the ReStore and all net proceeds go directly to building homes for low income families in Nevada County.

A list of all items that ReStore accepts is available at http://www.nchabitat.org. You can call the ReStore at 530-274-3761. You can even make arrangements for ReStore to pickup your items.

We can make a real impact on wastefulness by using this ReStore.

Bill Croker

Penn Valley