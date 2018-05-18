Bill Checkvala: Audrey Denny for Congress

Audrey Denny is one of three strong women candidates seeking to replace career politician and incumbent, Doug LaMalfa, as our Congressional representative for District 1.

All are intelligent, well-spoken and have a good command of the issues, but I believe Audrey to be the best candidate running the most effective campaign, and is our best hope for bringing forth the wave of positive change so many of us are seeking.

Since the 2016 election, voter representation in Congress has been completely out of balance. In the past 16 months, Congress has passed only one piece of major legislation — a wildly unpopular tax scam, which our current congressman supported and one that has failed to deliver the much-needed relief it promised to the hard-working people who choose to live and work in our district.

Audrey Denny understands the residents of District 1. She's from here, grew up here and genuinely cares about the needs of all the people in our district, be they Red, Blue or undecided.

Audrey is running on a platform of stopping corruption, restoring integrity and saving democracy. With your help and your vote, Audrey will be the change we are all looking for, and will help restore balance back to Washington D.C.

Bill Checkvala

Recommended Stories For You

Grass Valley