Bill Carpenter Jr.: Kiely Rodni
Her body was found by volunteers in less than one hour.
Grand Jury investigations are needed into Placer County, Nevada County, and El Dorado County search and rescue teams. 19,000 man-hours hours spent. Plus equipment costs. Plus administrative costs. MILLIONS of dollars spent. What went wrong?
The taxpayers deserve answers. These rescue teams and their leadership need to be held accountable.
Bill Carpenter Jr.
Auburn
