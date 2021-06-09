Bill Bellizzi: No mail for over four days

Where the bleep is my mail? Mail service to my home has deteriorated steadily since the pandemic started, and, as of today, has ceased to exist!

How do I know? Because I’ve had a letter in my mail box, with the flag up, for the past four days — with no pickup!

If this had been a power outage it would be on the local news. Why isn’t this on the front page of The Union? Apparently this also affects my Amazon deliveries, which are usually amazingly fast and reliable.

I am 77 years old and this is the first time in all those years that the U.S. Postal Service has failed to deliver, and with no explanation. What is going on? I will be at the Grass Valley Post Office tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. looking for my mail and an explanation.

Bill Bellizzi





Grass Valley