Bill Bellizzi: No mail for over four days
Where the bleep is my mail? Mail service to my home has deteriorated steadily since the pandemic started, and, as of today, has ceased to exist!
How do I know? Because I’ve had a letter in my mail box, with the flag up, for the past four days — with no pickup!
If this had been a power outage it would be on the local news. Why isn’t this on the front page of The Union? Apparently this also affects my Amazon deliveries, which are usually amazingly fast and reliable.
I am 77 years old and this is the first time in all those years that the U.S. Postal Service has failed to deliver, and with no explanation. What is going on? I will be at the Grass Valley Post Office tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. looking for my mail and an explanation.
Bill Bellizzi
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Bill Bellizzi: No mail for over four days
Where the bleep is my mail? Mail service to my home has deteriorated steadily since the pandemic started, and, as of today, has ceased to exist!