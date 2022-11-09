Bill Bellizzi: Mill Street visibility
I just read the article describing the demise of the Owl Restaurant, and the inference that COVID was a major contributing factor. How about the fact that the closing off of Mill Street put the restaurant in a “no man’s land” of low visibility and difficult access.
Closing off Mill St. made it easy to forget that there were even businesses there. There are other restaurants in the immediate area that are doing just fine. Need I mention Marias? What’s the difference? Isn’t there even the slightest possibility that the surviving restaurants benefit from not being walled off from easy access?
Bill Bellizzi
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments