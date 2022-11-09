Bill Bellizzi: Mill Street visibility

I just read the article describing the demise of the Owl Restaurant, and the inference that COVID was a major contributing factor. How about the fact that the closing off of Mill Street put the restaurant in a “no man’s land” of low visibility and difficult access.

Closing off Mill St. made it easy to forget that there were even businesses there. There are other restaurants in the immediate area that are doing just fine. Need I mention Marias? What’s the difference? Isn’t there even the slightest possibility that the surviving restaurants benefit from not being walled off from easy access?

Bill Bellizzi

Grass Valley