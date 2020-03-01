Bill Barker: Why fewer recycling centers?

In the past six months I’ve noticed a reduction in the recycle centers here in the Grass Valley/Nevada City area.

My wife and I have always tried to do the right thing and recycle our waste products such as bottles and cans. We collect and separate them into the various types. Green glass, brown glass, clear glass, etc. Now I know you can simply throw them into the recycle bins that are provided by Waste Management, however; those cans and bottles add up in dollars and often we use the money for a special treat such as a movie or dinner out.

In the past, when my children were at home, they used to fight over whose turn it was to get to take them in. They saw the value of the effort.

A few years ago Waste Management had a remote recycle center up by J.C. Penney. It was a convenient location to drop off the recyclables. It closed down. Not sure why. In the past few months I found that another remote location down by Round Table Pizza near Lake of the Pines had also closed. Never heard of a reason why. Recently, the only other location for recycling was over off of Idaho-Maryland Road, which recently closed, but I’m told this was run by a different company and not Waste Management.

The only location now to turn in your glass and aluminum cans is out at the McCourtney transfer station. I have gone out there twice, which is a 20-minute drive from my house and each time the wait has been 45 to 60 minutes. The lines are backed up 20 cars long.

Anyway, the primary reason for this letter is to bring to the attention to our community and Waste Management the need for additional sites — remote sites here in town. I don’t think I’m alone in my thoughts on this issue. I think there is room for improvement and the need for multiple remote recycle locations throughout the community.

Bill Barker

Grass Valley