 Bike safety suggestion

Bike safety suggestion

With sunnier weather here, I would like to suggest that bike riders consider riding with their bicycle lights on for safety during daylight hours while using Nevada County roads. Having a headlight and rear light on during the day dramatically increases visibility of bicycle riders for other vehicle drivers sharing a lane. This is a standard suggestion for car drivers and I think it can work for bicyclists too.

Linda Chaplin

Nevada City