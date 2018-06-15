Bike safety suggestion
June 15, 2018
With sunnier weather here, I would like to suggest that bike riders consider riding with their bicycle lights on for safety during daylight hours while using Nevada County roads. Having a headlight and rear light on during the day dramatically increases visibility of bicycle riders for other vehicle drivers sharing a lane. This is a standard suggestion for car drivers and I think it can work for bicyclists too.
Linda Chaplin
Nevada City
