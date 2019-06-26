Bike Bridges Tour a fitting tribute

I want to recognize Duane and Connie Strawser/Tour of Nevada City Bike shop for always organizing the “Bike Bridges Tour” on Memorial Day. This is our fourth year biking with them with stops at the bridges with plaques honoring our fallen heroes. Every time I am moved by the sacrifice made by our local brave soldiers. As a U.S. Army veteran I am especially honored to participate in this tribute.

Sandra Boyd

Grass Valley