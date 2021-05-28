Beverly Stout: Remember deceased veterans
I am surprised that Fred Hargesheimer is never mentioned on the lists of deceased vets in the Union. Fred lived in Nevada County a long time, died here in 2010. We was a WWII vet who was shot down by a Japanese fighter over Papua New Guinea. He was rescued and hidden from the Japanese by local residents and later returned to the area and built a school there. In Nevada County, he volunteered as a tutor in county K-12 schools. He was a nonprofit board member and officer for many years for Partners in English Language Learning, a local organization that tutors local adults from other countries in English and citizenship. He is indeed a role model worth remembering.
Beverly Stout
Grass Valley
