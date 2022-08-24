Betty Pearson: Acts of kindness
At the supermarket checkout today, oops! No wallet! Guy in front of me seemed uninterested in my plight, but a smiling guy named Patrick in an orange shirt gave me $10. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to me, the guy in front bought my groceries and left before I could thank him or pay him later. So I took $10 from Patrick and applied it to the “Foods for All” program. I paid Patrick back today. Three acts of kindness in a moment’s time hopefully left everyone feeling pretty darn good. Thanks to all!
Betty Pearson
Grass Valley
Cynthia Hren: Vote for Kevin Kiley
California leads the nation in crime, homelessness and highest gas and income taxes, with more residents moving out of state than in. We need someone who hears our cries to defend our Constitution, protect our…
