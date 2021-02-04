Betty Naegele Gundred: Circuitious
My route to town is a rural highway,
zigzagging through forests and pastureland.
Today, my drive is interrupted as
traffic comes to a standstill.
I am weary of this construction,
the wait, in both directions . . .
with a wave, the stoic flagman
releases the parade of cars.
Maple leaves shower
my windshield with scarlet,
a hue scarce against the amber landscape.
I savor the stunning contrasts.
The county is widening the road,
taming the snake-like turns.
They say it will be safer —
I am not convinced.
En route I pass tree stumps,
lofty ponderosas
reduced to jagged splinters,
bulldozed red clay
masked in black tarp —
vestiges of the violated land.
Golden oak leaves distract me,
sparkling in strobed sunlight
atop their ochre shadows.
A metamorphosis of color
will continue ‘til leaf-fall.
Mighty oaks are slow to surrender,
wearing their wizened leaves like
ornaments
even into spring.
Autumn, my muse,
evokes nostalgia.
I long for my “old” country road,
for my grandmother’s farm before Walmart,
for letters written by hand . . .
Am I stuck in time, too stubborn to change?
or just slower, circuitous in my journey,
like the color of oak leaves,
like the curves in this road.
I will “come around” — in my time.
Betty Naegele Gundred lives in Grass Valley.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User