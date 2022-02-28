Beth Baker: School district did not act in best interest of students, teachers

As a parent of a Nevada Union High School student, on Monday night I received a letter from Nevada Joint Union High School District announcing “a significant change to its student masking enforcement protocols.”

I do not believe the district had the authority or the right to go against the masking mandate for K-12 schools set by the state of California.

I am appalled and in utter disbelief at the district’s actions, and truly believe that the district solely acted politically and not in the best interest of the students, staff or the district as a whole.

What a shame that those in power at the district could not wait one week, until the state looks again at the K-12 masking mandate. What a shame that the school district broke its contract with its teachers and staff.

What a shame that although the district is aware of the law, they flaunted the ability to knowingly and willingly break the law. Those in education are supposed to be role-models. The district has now shown the entire community that knowingly breaking the law is of no apparent consequence. I do not support this action.





Beth Baker

Nevada City