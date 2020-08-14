Bennett Berardi: Open letter to local officials and law enforcement

The use of force by counter protesters at the Black Lives Matter demonstration in Nevada City on Sunday was unacceptable.

Our local officials and law enforcement should publicly condemn any use of force by anyone in protest or counter protest measures to ensure the safety of local people and to support everyone’s right to demonstrate and speak freely. Under no circumstances should any individual get away with assaulting another.

Seeing an adult man rip a sign out of a teenage girl’s hands or punching another man while the police stand by idly is disgusting. It is apparent who the aggressors in this situation were. Those involved should be cited for assault. Please, at the very least, make a public comment against this kind of behavior.

The officers present took no action to protect the demonstrators and were even walking with the aggressors. Those officers owe an apology to our community for not upholding their duty to protect and serve and if they are honorable, will offer their resignation.

Bennett Berardi

Grass Valley