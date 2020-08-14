Bennett Berardi: Open letter to local officials and law enforcement
The use of force by counter protesters at the Black Lives Matter demonstration in Nevada City on Sunday was unacceptable.
Our local officials and law enforcement should publicly condemn any use of force by anyone in protest or counter protest measures to ensure the safety of local people and to support everyone’s right to demonstrate and speak freely. Under no circumstances should any individual get away with assaulting another.
Seeing an adult man rip a sign out of a teenage girl’s hands or punching another man while the police stand by idly is disgusting. It is apparent who the aggressors in this situation were. Those involved should be cited for assault. Please, at the very least, make a public comment against this kind of behavior.
The officers present took no action to protect the demonstrators and were even walking with the aggressors. Those officers owe an apology to our community for not upholding their duty to protect and serve and if they are honorable, will offer their resignation.
Bennett Berardi
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User