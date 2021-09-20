Ben Prescott: Stop the madness
Like so many in my community, I owe my life to Jesus Christ. It’s hard for me watching good people refusing vaccines because sickness and fatality are somehow “God’s will.” Shall we refuse to create defensible space around our homes, because forest fires are also “acts of God?”
You are senselessly, needlessly killing my neighbors out of convictions in your hearts. I implore you, worship the God who created you. Let this madness go.
Ben Prescott
Nevada City
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Ben Prescott: Stop the madness
Like so many in my community, I owe my life to Jesus Christ. It’s hard for me watching good people refusing vaccines because sickness and fatality are somehow “God’s will.” Shall we refuse to create…