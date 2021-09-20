Ben Prescott: Stop the madness

Like so many in my community, I owe my life to Jesus Christ. It’s hard for me watching good people refusing vaccines because sickness and fatality are somehow “God’s will.” Shall we refuse to create defensible space around our homes, because forest fires are also “acts of God?”

You are senselessly, needlessly killing my neighbors out of convictions in your hearts. I implore you, worship the God who created you. Let this madness go.

Ben Prescott

Nevada City