Becky Peabody: On the closure of the Book Swap

Thank you to Liz Kellar for the nice article on the Banner Guilds Community Book Swap closure.

All the volunteers have really enjoyed sharing their love of books with all the swappers and are trying to continue some version of the swap. We should have information on the August swap, which we hope will be in town at a local business.

If it happens, it will be a Pop-up swap, which means the books brought that day will be what is available to swap. At the end, the books will be donated to local charities.

Please stay tuned.

Becky Peabody

Grass Valley