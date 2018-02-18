Becky Goodwin: Easy access to rapid-fire weapons a big problem

On Valentine's Day I turned on the TV news and found an eerily familiar scene: reporters at a school massacre.

Gun violence in America. Again.

Here we go, with thoughts and prayers, grief counselors, memorial services, tributes to the heroic responders, candles and bouquets at the site, fund-raisers for funeral costs, stories of patients in long-term recovery from gun wounds.

How sad that on the day we celebrate our loving relationships, there was a Saint Valentine's Day massacre at a school! We respond with love and compassion. We are getting really good at this! And that makes me mad! It's time for another kind of love: love enacted in sensible gun control!

Some readers have already quit reading this letter, and many of my dear friends and relatives disagree with me. But I must say it: gun control is needed. Yes, more mental health services. Of course! Please think about this: enraged persons have always been part of society. But they did not have access to rapid-fire weapons. They could kill one or two people in a moment of fury. Now they can kill dozens in a minute.

Sensible gun control. Please!

Becky Goodwin, who lives in Grass Valley, is a member of The Union Editorial Board. Her opinions are her own and do not necessarily reflect those of the board or its members. She can be reached at EditBoard@TheUnion.com.