Barbara Tanner: Schlocky merch at Victorian Christmas
Walking from South Pine and North Pine on my way to an Off Broad Street performance on Sunday, I was surprised to see so many vendors selling schlocky merchandise! Where are the handmade crafts, a feature of Victorian Christmas, and ostensibly selected by a juried staff?
Why is a huge photo op bus parked in front of YaBoBo, totally blocking their facade? How does this translate to ”Victorian Christmas Nevada City scenes of a bygone era?“
Barbara Tanner, volunteer coordinator of Victorian Christmas 1988 through 2018.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Barbara Tanner: Schlocky merch at Victorian Christmas
Walking from South Pine and North Pine on my way to an Off Broad Street performance on Sunday, I was surprised to see so many vendors selling schlocky merchandise! Where are the handmade crafts, a…