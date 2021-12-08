Barbara Tanner: Schlocky merch at Victorian Christmas

Walking from South Pine and North Pine on my way to an Off Broad Street performance on Sunday, I was surprised to see so many vendors selling schlocky merchandise! Where are the handmade crafts, a feature of Victorian Christmas, and ostensibly selected by a juried staff?

Why is a huge photo op bus parked in front of YaBoBo, totally blocking their facade? How does this translate to ”Victorian Christmas Nevada City scenes of a bygone era?“

Barbara Tanner, volunteer coordinator of Victorian Christmas 1988 through 2018.