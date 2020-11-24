Barbara Tanner: Nevada City Chamber needs help
Help! Members alert! The Nevada City Chamber of Commerce is floundering. Replace the board of directors and return Cathy Whittlesey to her job as executive director.
Barbara Tanner, former board member and past president of the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce
Nevada City
