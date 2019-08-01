Barbara Smith: Much to be learned from Mueller Report

The long awaited testimony of Special Counsel Robert Mueller is behind us and while it didn’t provide the telegenic moments our reality show culture expects, the hearings did yield extensive information from the Mueller Report.

But even if you missed the hearings, the bulk of the Report has been available to the public since April 18. The most cursory of readings results in three inescapable conclusions:

1. Russia engaged in a comprehensive attack on our democratic processes, making multiple contacts with members of the Trump campaign and employing cyber techniques designed to influence social media and interfere with the electoral mechanisms in all 50 states.

2. The Trump campaign welcomed the Russian overtures, knew what the Russian activities encompassed, and benefited from those activities.

3. Trump and his associates lied repeatedly about their actions, and Trump himself committed multiple acts which rise to the level of obstruction of justice.

Many who dispute these findings in the Report either haven’t actually read it or choose to rely on the inaccurate summary supplied by the Attorney General. Contrary to the mantra, “No collusion, no obstruction,” the Report meticulously details incident after incident which should alarm all of us.

If you have not yet done so, read the Mueller Report.

If you can’t commit to reading the entire document, read the 10 pages which comprise the Executive Summaries of each volume. It is the civic duty of every American to read and understand this report.

Barbara Smith

Auburn