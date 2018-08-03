Barbara Roemer: Go see ‘James and the Giant Peach’
August 3, 2018
Go see 'James and the Giant Peach'
Rarely have I seen a better production in the area than Sierra Stage's current James and the Giant Peach.
My 6-year-old grandson pronounced it, GREAT! and I have to agree. Wonderful sets, costumes, acting, excellent performance by local 10-year-old Bren Altenbach. But the puckish Micah Cone as Ladahlord, and the delightfully evil sisters, Spiker and Sponge, played by Kate Haight and Susan Mason, as well as the rest of the energetic and talented cast, provide an ensemble that is tight and buoying.
One performance remaining at 7:30 p.m. today at the Neavda Theatre. Take everyone you know! This from a person who dislikes musicals.
Barbara Roemer
Nevada City
