Barbara Rivenes: Three political signs
I have three signs in my front yard in this political season and they display my civic and environmental values! They urge that we vote for Dr. Kermit who represents a clear and honest choice for the people in California’s District 3, Lisa Swarthout who is the best choice for voters in Nevada County’s District 3 and Yes on Measure V which will provide financial help for much needed fire-related services. Please vote your values too!
Barbara Rivenes
Grass Valley
Buck Stoval: Propositions 26 and 27
Gambling addiction is on the ballot again. The showman PT Barnum is believed to have said, that there is a sucker born every minute and 2 to take them. This November the 2 to take…
Comments