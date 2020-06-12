Barbara Rivenes: Kudos to Howard Levine

Many thanks to Grass Valley City Council member Howard Levine for his support of actions that will affect all our futures!

He voted on behalf of the climate and our grandchildren. Dorsey Marketplace developers asked that conditions that would benefit residential air quality and climate change in the community be removed. The goals in California are to become zero carbon in the near future. Requiring that natural gas be replaced is part of the solution to meet that goal.

Overall our leaders need to be educated on climate issues and that rules were put in place by the Planning Commission for a good reason.

Barbara Rivenes

