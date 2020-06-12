Barbara Rivenes: Kudos to Howard Levine
Many thanks to Grass Valley City Council member Howard Levine for his support of actions that will affect all our futures!
He voted on behalf of the climate and our grandchildren. Dorsey Marketplace developers asked that conditions that would benefit residential air quality and climate change in the community be removed. The goals in California are to become zero carbon in the near future. Requiring that natural gas be replaced is part of the solution to meet that goal.
Overall our leaders need to be educated on climate issues and that rules were put in place by the Planning Commission for a good reason.
Barbara Rivenes
Support Local Journalism
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User