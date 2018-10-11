Barbara Rivenes: Is this our future?

A million and half people along the Southeast coast were ordered to evacuate their homes because a "superstorm" was on its way. Many thousands of Californians and those in other Western states were also evacuated last month when mega fires threatened and ultimately destroyed some their homes.

Are we going to be able to accept storm surges and wildfire in our lives as a regular occurrence?

Is getting used to this the answer? No, of course, not. How about addressing the cause — human activities that create climate change. We can do our best to ensure we have leaders who have our backs! Leaders who share our concerns and want to find remedies.

Our California District 1 representative, Doug LaMalfa, has not shown himself to be such a leader. His position on climate change is denial! And he votes with his party colleagues to defeat any positive measures that could make a difference in the long term of helping to slow down the rapidly changing world climate patterns.

Representative LaMalfa is not doing what's best for his constituents.

Barbara Rivenes

Recommended Stories For You

Grass Valley