Barbara Larsen: The privilege of being uninterrupted

A few weeks ago, I listened to an interview with Misha Green on NPR’s “Fresh Air.” Ms. Green is the creator of the HBO series “Lovecraft Country.” The series takes the real life horrors of the Black experience in the 1950s and adds to it the supernatural terrors of the horror genre.

Misha Green discusses the transformation of one of her characters in one of the episodes. Ruby is given a potion that changes her from a Black woman into a white woman. While Ms Green brainstormed the scene with her artistic colleagues, they first imagined Ruby going on a shopping spree like Julia Roberts in the movie “Pretty Woman.” However, they asked, in reality is this what Rudy would really want to do? Their conclusion was simple: Ruby would like to live a life that is uninterrupted.

Ruby wants to buy an ice cream and sit outside to read the newspaper in the park without being interrupted. She wants the privilege of autonomy that white folks take for granted.

The other night, after hearing President Biden’s speech to the nation, Sen. Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, responded to Biden’s speech. At one point he stated that “America is not a racist country.” However, he also stated, “I have experienced discrimination and know what it feels like to be pulled over for no reason. To be followed around a store while shopping.”

On July 13, Sen. Scott walked on the Senate floor and spoke about the deep divide between Black communities and law enforcement. He also shared he had been pulled over by police seven times in one year for trivial reasons because of the color of his skin.

I have had to ask myself: When was I ever interrupted in my ordinary, everyday life? Hmmm … I can’t recall.

Barbara Larsen

Nevada City