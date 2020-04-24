Barbara Larsen: Resources for those with memory loss

In a recent column by Dick Tracy, he expressed fear regarding obtaining a diagnoses of dementia. I thank Mr. Tracy for his honesty and courage to delve into this realm of uncertainty.

Mr. Tracy mentioned a couple of resources in his article. I would like to expand on the many services we have in our beloved community for families and friends of people with memory loss: the Alzheimer’s Outreach Project (530-274-5007, ext. 5595); Del Oro Caregiver Resource Center (800-635-0220); Senior Outreach Nurses (530-265-1470); One Source – Empowering Caregivers (530-205-9514); and Elder Care Provider’s Coalition’s website for additional services through county and state agencies and nonprofits (http://www.eldercareproviderscoalition.org).

Barbara Larsen, education and family consultant/elder advocate

Nevada City