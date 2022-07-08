Barbara Larsen: Remembering Eddie
What an icon: Eddie Falick, whose obituary was printed on June 29, was such a special person in every sense of the word.
Remember those “chicken lickin’” sandwiches at the Rainbow Mountain Inn on Commercial Street? Yum, yum … and how we would all meet there and feel the connection to our community?
I loved being with Eddie whenever we had a chance to sit together; albeit it is was more than a year ago when he called and we talked about the fragility of life and also how we all belong to one another. I treasure that day. Bless you, dearest Eddie … and Linda, too!
“We are put on Earth a little space, that we may learn to bear the beams of love.“ — William Blake
Barbara Larsen
Nevada City
Diane Davy: No safety here
I recently watched President Joe Biden award medals of honor. These now-elderly men so worthy of our nation’s gratitude. Tears came down my face as I recalled all the military men I knew in my…
