Barbara Larsen: Remembering Eddie

What an icon: Eddie Falick, whose obituary was printed on June 29, was such a special person in every sense of the word.

Remember those “chicken lickin’” sandwiches at the Rainbow Mountain Inn on Commercial Street? Yum, yum … and how we would all meet there and feel the connection to our community?

I loved being with Eddie whenever we had a chance to sit together; albeit it is was more than a year ago when he called and we talked about the fragility of life and also how we all belong to one another. I treasure that day. Bless you, dearest Eddie … and Linda, too!

“We are put on Earth a little space, that we may learn to bear the beams of love.“ — William Blake

Barbara Larsen

Nevada City