Barbara Larsen: High fire anxiety

I think I am suffering from high fire anxiety. How about you? These are my symptoms: 1. When I hear a siren…is it a fire engine or an ambulance? 2. Looking for a dress the other night because we were going out to dinner…oops, it’s in my to-go bag! 3. What’s my zone evacuation number? 4. My wonderful neighbor just cleared his property of flammable brush, but I cannot afford to do the same!

The other day a good friend of mine said she understood my anxiety and sat me down over a cup of coffee and offered me hope for the future: Measure V. For only a half-cent sales tax increase (.50 cents per $100.00) the measure creates a county wide plan. Our local responders crafted the measure. She said the funds would help clear my property of flammable brush, improve early warning systems and would enforce fire safety laws to prevent wild fires.

She definitely calmed my nerves.

This measure sounds like prevention instead of crisis management.

So, dearest neighbors, let’s breathe a sigh of relief and remedy ourselves from HFA Syndrome. Vote YES for Measure V in November!

Barbara Larsen

Nevada City