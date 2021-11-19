Barbara Larsen: Fond farewell to Ed Thomas
For 20 years I worked as a family and education consultant for Del Oro Caregiver Resource. In Nevada County I provided in-home assessments for family caregivers and training in-services for the multiple health care agencies in a variety of settings.
One of those ongoing trainings was with the Hospice of the Foothills’ Volunteer Program. My in-service dealt with how to communicate and connect with individuals in the last stages of Alzheimer’s disease.
This is where I met Ed Thomas. Ed stood out because he was so curious, asked questions, and I felt, then and there, his open heart!
I later met his wife, Barbara, through the SAGE project. What a dynamic couple! The echo of Ed’s service will ripple through our county for many a year. Bless Barbara and Ed.
Barbara Larsen
Nevada City
