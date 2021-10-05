Barbara Larsen: Farewell to a man who inspired us

Recently, I heard about the passing of a wonderful colleague and friend, Bob Lobell. I had known Bob for quite some time, from 1998 to 2008 when we shared an office together while Bob worked for legal services and Sara Heinzel and I worked for Del Oro Caregiver Resource Center (a satellite office) in Grass Valley.

Bob was so devoted to his clients and always treated everyone with such compassion and respect. He liked to carry on about an issue that he felt passionate about and sometimes Sara and I would jump right into his fiery cauldron of politics and religion.

However, Bob would not let his passion override his ability to share how much he cared for us. And, over the years when I would see him in town, at SPD, or at the gym, he always made sure that we sat down for a bit to catch up on our individual lives.

Bob was a man of true courage — a beautiful soul who will continue to inspire those who knew him.

Barbara Larsen





Nevada City