Barbara Larsen: Comments are valuable

I was somewhat dumbfounded when I heard that The Union has decided not to include comments regarding letters written by our community members. Over the years I have been lucky to be included in a variety of monthly columns. For over four years I provided information for family caregivers and health care professions through the Senior Living edition of the newspaper titled “Ask Barbara.”

About three years ago I wrote a monthly column titled “Senior Connections” for about a year. Recently, in the July issues of Senior Living, I wrote an article about my upcoming presentation at the Madelyn Helling Library. Many times it’s the wisdom of our citizens who shed light on an issue and provide resources, plus do the investigative reporting where The Union falls short.

Barbara Larsen

Nevada City

Editor’s note: The Union has removed online comments from its website. Readers are encouraged to send us their letters to the editor and Other Voices