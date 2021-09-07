Barbara J. Griffin: Recall results have a profound impact

The importance of voting “no“ on the Newsom recall ballot cannot be over-emphasized. At stake is a U.S. Supreme Court nomination that could result in a 7-2 Republican majority for many years to come. Also at stake is loss of a Democratic seat in the Senate, resulting in the Republicans retaking the Senate.

The most important reason to retain Gavin Newsom is the continuation of the innovative, successful record of governance. I have been a resident of San Francisco when he was mayor and Nevada County while he has been our governor. I have watched as Newsom has implemented smart, forward looking and intelligent policies for the benefit of his constituents. Accomplishments include improvements in economy, environment, energy conservation, education, health care, and human rights. Because we are a state which carries world-wide impacts, many of Newsom’s ideas and actions have influenced positive activities in many states as well as other countries. The fact that he is governor imports benefits to California and exports benefits globally.

The diversity of our population and our economy call for proven experience in balancing disparate needs. He has worked with both parties in order to reach compromise solutions. His experience equips him with the realization of how one action leads to a successful outcome in the future. He has seen it all and can avoid unintended consequences. With Newsom, we get smart moves informed by years of experience.

The only way we can ensure that we get stability, national and global influence, and the continuation of policy that grows our economy, improves our lives, and advances environmental health is to vote “no“ on the recall ballot in greater numbers than ever. This is a close one, friends — we need to get out there and vote!

Barbara J. Griffin





Grass Valley