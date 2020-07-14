Barbara Gable: Wearing masks
All of the commentary and controversy regarding wearing masks during COVID-19 has prompted a memory that I’d like to share:
I grew up in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, where winters are long and cold with streets and sidewalks covered with snow and ice. One winter evening, when I was a teenager, I asked for a ride to my best friend Glenda’s house. My dad, who was one of the lovely quiet and kind and generous men of the world, agreed to take me.
Then the battle began; Mom wanted me to wear boots, and I, as always, fought that suggestion. Daddy finally went to get the car, and backed down the driveway to the street where he waited for me. After a lot of yelling and pleading I won the battle, and headed down the driveway to the car. I sat down in the front seat, and Daddy said, in his usual calm and quiet voice, “You kids are damn fools.”
This was the only time in my life that I ever heard my dad use profanity.
Barbara Gable
Grass Valley
