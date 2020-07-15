Barbara Ellingson: Caring and talented medical professional
On Father’s Day I suffered a medical emergency due to prescription medications interacting in a very bad way. Our daughter came by to drop off her Dad’s gift, took one look at me and called 911.
I was having a very hard time breathing. To say I was fighting for my life would be an error; the entire Emergency Department at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital was fighting. Under the care of Drs. Amogrosso and Ryan Smith I was stabilized and sent to Mercy General in Sacramento to have a pacemaker implanted in my chest. I was tested twice for COVID-19 with negative results.
I am home now recovering and very thankful to be alive. Our community is blessed to have such caring and talented medical professionals at our hospital. God bless.
Barbara Ellingson
Lake Wildwood
