Barbara Ellingson: Caring and talented medical professional

On Father’s Day I suffered a medical emergency due to prescription medications interacting in a very bad way. Our daughter came by to drop off her Dad’s gift, took one look at me and called 911.

I was having a very hard time breathing. To say I was fighting for my life would be an error; the entire Emergency Department at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital was fighting. Under the care of Drs. Amogrosso and Ryan Smith I was stabilized and sent to Mercy General in Sacramento to have a pacemaker implanted in my chest. I was tested twice for COVID-19 with negative results.

I am home now recovering and very thankful to be alive. Our community is blessed to have such caring and talented medical professionals at our hospital. God bless.

Barbara Ellingson

Lake Wildwood