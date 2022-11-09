Barbara DesChamps: Downward spiral

The jury summons states: “Your name was randomly selected from either the voter registration or the DMV file.” Perhaps formerly but not presently.

In August, my mail had a summons with a last name similar to my deceased husband’s but with a few letters wrong. I emailed Jury Commissioner Audrey Golden that my husband had died in early 2020, was then removed from voter rolls and had not had a driver license in many years. I asked for an explanation and a promise not to do that again. Her reply: “I have excused him again. Thank you for letting me know.” No apology, no explanation, and no promise to do better.

Well, excuuuuuuse me but the deceased do not need to be “excused” by anyone. In October, my mail had a summons with the first three letters of my last name missing, which only happens with junk-mail lists. The DMV and voter rolls never make such egregious errors. It is obvious that the Commissioner is using low-quality mail lists and not cross-checking them. Spare me the Covid-19 excuses. When government officials do these things, it sends a message to society that it is okay to contribute to its downward spiral.

Barbara DesChamps

Nevada City