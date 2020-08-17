Barbara Dean: Anti-racist and inclusive education

In 1986, I was grateful to be hired to teach in Nevada County. I had been commuting to Sacramento for 10 years and was delighted to be able to teach five minutes from my home.

The children I taught at Chicago Park School were a joy, but I discovered I missed the rich cultural diversity, which had been part of my classrooms in Sacramento. I felt that my Nevada County homogeneous students were somehow deprived of that richness. It became a part of my task as a classroom teacher to include literature, art, music, and history with a cultural depth from all over the world.

I was greatly moved by the petition written by Michael Sekerak on July 2 and signed by hundreds of former Nevada County students requesting that the Nevada Union High School Board of Education adopt new policy changes to become intentionally anti-racist and inclusively diverse.

Their list of direct actions is right on to broaden cultural education within our county, to support all students within our schools, and to send forth responsible adults equipped with minds and hearts for a diverse society beyond our borders.

Barbara Dean

Grass Valley