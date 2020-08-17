Barbara Dean: Anti-racist and inclusive education
In 1986, I was grateful to be hired to teach in Nevada County. I had been commuting to Sacramento for 10 years and was delighted to be able to teach five minutes from my home.
The children I taught at Chicago Park School were a joy, but I discovered I missed the rich cultural diversity, which had been part of my classrooms in Sacramento. I felt that my Nevada County homogeneous students were somehow deprived of that richness. It became a part of my task as a classroom teacher to include literature, art, music, and history with a cultural depth from all over the world.
I was greatly moved by the petition written by Michael Sekerak on July 2 and signed by hundreds of former Nevada County students requesting that the Nevada Union High School Board of Education adopt new policy changes to become intentionally anti-racist and inclusively diverse.
Their list of direct actions is right on to broaden cultural education within our county, to support all students within our schools, and to send forth responsible adults equipped with minds and hearts for a diverse society beyond our borders.
Barbara Dean
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User