Avila Lowrance: Saving lives — we need to try something different
I have a sincere question for those who are opposed to stricter gun legislation. I’m talking about those who are sure that the only cure for a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.
I agree that in some circumstances, this could absolutely be true. But I would like to ask, are you absolutely sure that this is the only way we have to solve the problem? And if there is any shadow of a doubt that more guns is the only way, then isn’t there some room for another strategy like background checks, red flag laws, an assault weapons ban?
If there is even the slightest possibility that one of these could reduce gun violence, why not try it? Why not try whatever solution we can come up with, even if we’re not sure it will work. Even if it would save only one life. Why wouldn’t we try everything?
Avila Lowrance
Grass Valley
