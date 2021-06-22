August Brooks: We can ask if you’ve had your shots

Home health agencies and health-care workers are spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccination disclosure laws. My 91-year-old mother requires in-home health care. Of the three agencies I contacted, two couldn’t provide vaccinated workers, and all three falsely claimed that HIPAA prevented them from even knowing the vaccination status of their employees.

Houston Methodist Hospital recently won a lawsuit reaffirming that employers can require COVID-19 vaccination and/or knowledge of vaccination status.

Asking anybody if they are vaccinated doesn’t violate any laws — including HIPAA. They can legally refuse to answer, but their refusal is grounds for you to bar them from entering your residence or place of business, or for leaving theirs.

I’ve asked every health-care worker sent to our house for their vaccination status. Surprisingly, over half were not vaccinated or refused to answer. This makes it likely that many vulnerable people have faced an increased risk of catching COVID-19 from workers who they may depend on, and who they may have assumed were vaccinated.

For the sake of you and your loved ones, please exercise your right to ask every health-care provider who you work with in person if they are vaccinated.





August Brooks

Grass Valley