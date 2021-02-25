August Brooks: Want to feel united?

Regarding Jo Ann Rebane’s opinion piece: It makes no difference who her family is, or how nice her garden is. In our democracy, a newly naturalized citizen’s vote counts the same as hers.

People across the entire political spectrum are guilty of name-calling, vilifying whoever they disagree with, and being divisive. Social media platforms remove any post which violates their rules, independent of ideology or affiliation.

If she wants to feel united, she should learn why a majority of U.S. citizens voted for new leadership. Maybe then she would be more willing to meet in the middle, instead of huddling in her corner and accusing the other side of refusing to unite with her.

August Brooks

Grass Valley