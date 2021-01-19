August Brooks: Remove LaMalfa

Doug LaMalfa voted against certifying the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election. The only difference between him and the rest of the sheep who threw a tantrum on Wednesday, Jan. 6, is that he was allowed to stay in the Capitol Building.

“Fake it till you make it” isn’t a valid election strategy. All of the legislators who attempted to derail the U.S. Constitution by denying votes legally placed by U.S. citizens should be removed from office.

August Brooks

Grass Valley