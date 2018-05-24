Ashley Roenicke: Miller’s the best choice for Nevada County supervisor

I am writing in support of Dan Miller. In my opinion he has done a great job at making our community better in the past, even before he was supervisor.

I have know Dan and Roxanne Miller since high school. A few years back I started working for Dan and Roxanne at their store in downtown Grass Valley. I continued to work there, off and on,until they retired. Not only were they great to work for, but they became family. In fact, Dan officiated our wedding. My husband and I never even thought of anybody else to do it. It was always Dan. It was nothing short of perfect.

Not only is Dan a great person privately, but he is an upstanding citizen and public servant. He and his wife are very involved in the community, Downtown Association and more ­— and have been for some time. They care, period.

I choose Dan not only for his experience, but because he actually loves our town. He wants it to be safer for us and our children. He wants it to succeed. He is from here, has family here, and plans to retire here.

I firmly support Dan Miller for District 3 supervisor. If you want our town to get better please consider voting for Dan.

Ashley Roenicke

