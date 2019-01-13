Arthur Krugler: What are we waiting for?

California's new governor could solve the crisis over open borders immediately.

Just think, there are about 20 sanctuary cities and counties in California; there are also about 130,000 homeless people, per census. California can send buses and trains to bring the 5,000 to 10,000 homeless Caravan People to our sanctuary cities and immediately provide housing, medical, legal, education and social services until they are assimilated.

We obviously know how to do this and would be prepared for future caravans. Problems identified by our heart requires solutions from our head.

What are we waiting for?

Arthur Krugler

Grass Valley