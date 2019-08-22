Arthur Krugler: Laws from wiser leaders needed

Today our nation is searching for answers to tragedy and demanding legal solutions.

We demand our legislators pass laws — effective laws — to eliminate guns used to murder. Perhaps our current leaders can be wiser than those who wrote the laws banning heroin and other deadly drugs. Or learn from the much earlier attempt to prevent deaths from alcohol. Can these leaders, or our own citizens, who with words and actions try to destroy each other, show respect and work for the common good?

How effective could that law be in eliminating all trafficking and the deaths that result?

Arthur H. Krugler

Grass Valley