Arthur Krugler: A reliable water source and storage
There is much controversy about obtaining gold from the Idaho-Maryland Mine. One of the problems is removing water from the mine — 3.6 million gallons a day was reported. Daily per capita use is reported to be 80 to 100 gallons and feels right. Dividing 3.6 million by 100 gives daily water for 36,000 people.
Population of Nevada City (3,144) plus Grass Valley (12,800 ) equals 16,000. Dewatering would provide twice the daily needs of the residents of the two cities. Obviously, business needs are in addition. Then, seepage into the mine would require pumping 1,224,000 gallons daily.
A total of 1,224,000 divided by 100 provides water for 12,240 people forever. There goes the need for the dam. I suggest the cost and reliability of a water treatment plant should be explored.
If the water can be treated to a purity allowed in the creek as proposed, we should be able to treat and drink it.
Arthur H. Krugler, chemical engineer
Grass Valley
