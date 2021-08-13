Art Ralli: Our time to be served, with gratitude

Thank you, Nevada County, and the many people and organizations that came to our aid. Thank you, Nevada County Fairgrounds, for providing a place for Riker, our cat, to be taken care of. Thank you to the animal rescue people and the people who donated food and refreshments for those volunteers. I also want to give a special thanks to Pat Ehlers for overseeing the rescue volunteers.

Thank you, Bear River High School, for providing safe shelter and food for my family. Thank you, Red Cross volunteers, for being there to make sure our needs were met. Thank you, Tapatio Restaurant in Auburn, for providing meals.

Thank you, firefighters, for coming on my property and doing the things I should have done earlier and didn’t have time to do as we rushed out. They shut off both my propane tanks and raked the areas around the tanks, moved my barbecues away from the side of my house, went on the roofs of both houses to do … whatever.

I could see the footprints of heavy equipment all throughout my neighborhood. There is now a fire break road down the hill from my house.

Thank you to the pilots that spread a heavy layer of fire retardant a stone’s throw from my back view deck.





Thank you, California Highway Patrol, for stationing yourselves at the base of our entry road to prevent non-residents from entering. Thank you to the local police for driving through our neighborhood the morning after we came home to make sure the unoccupied homes were not invaded.

I also want to thank the many friends, relatives and co-workers who called and offered aid. We are very fortunate to be part of a community that takes care of its own. As we left that day, I did not expect to come home to my property as I left it.

Thank you to all of these wonderful people and organizations. As a member of a nonprofit, Foothill Lions of Grass Valley, I know the satisfaction of serving others. It was our time to be served.

Art Ralli, president

Foothill Lions of Grass Valley