Art Krugler: Our diet and COVID-19
Are President Trump and PG&E the real and only source of all our problems? The coronavirus is an example of quick judgement. Vietnam with a very low death rate is held up as an example of “good government response.” Actually, autopsies of US COVID-19 deaths report thousands of micro blood clots in lungs and other organs. US nutritionists promoting leafy greens and kale (all high in vitamin K, the blood clot vitamin) might well have more impact than any politicians word or action. Vietnam’s use of kale is very low but they use basil. Blood thinners, like strawberries, might well prevent infection and improve recovery.
Art Krugler
Grass Valley
