Art Krugler: Education helps

Did ever policing and punishment succeed better than education? I am thinking of gun control and other problems. There have been tests in the U.S., which might help us understand.

Is tobacco outlawed? No, yet deaths are dropping each year. Are drugs outlawed? Yes, and enforcement is expensive and non-productive. Are violent gangs “outlawed?” Policing has not eliminated them or their violence. Video games that use machine guns with magazines holding endless rounds are available for youth.

Personally, I do not see a need to have AK-47s on the market. Nor bazookas. “Thou shalt not kill” seems to have been eliminated from education. A mass shooting is terrible and worthy of news; the daily drug overdose deaths go unheralded.

Can education solve the drug problem? Or mass shooting? We should try because hand guns kill many times more than AK-47’s.

Art Krugler

Grass Valley