Arlene and Ken Siprelle: New Moon will be sorely missed
I hope everyone knows how much The New Moon restaurant has done for our community.
We owe Peter and Buzz a grateful thank you for their kindness and total support of the many charities, nonprofits, museums — and the list goes on.
We celebrated anniversaries, birthdays, and a daughter’s wedding dinner over the years. Gentlemen, you will be sorely missed.
Arlene and Ken Siprelle
Grass Valley
